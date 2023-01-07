Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,066 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

USO stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.