Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.