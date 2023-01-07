Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.27% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD opened at $89.74 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18.

