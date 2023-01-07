Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

