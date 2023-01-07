Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

ETR:FME opened at €32.70 ($34.79) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.14.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

