Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

