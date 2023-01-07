Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Trading Up 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 94,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Frontier Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 88.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

