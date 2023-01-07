Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Frontier Developments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 999 ($12.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of £393.84 million and a PE ratio of 4,162.50. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 926 ($11.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,832 ($22.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Frontier Developments

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.95), for a total value of £140,700 ($169,518.07). In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.95), for a total transaction of £140,700 ($169,518.07). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.87), for a total transaction of £490,000 ($590,361.45).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

