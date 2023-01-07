Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Cap of $16.45 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $1.95 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00432124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.01660443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.01 or 0.30521756 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

