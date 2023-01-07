FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 2%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 314,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 395,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

