Function X Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $146,735.44 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00431415 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.01695524 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.04 or 0.30471693 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
