FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

