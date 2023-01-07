FY2023 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

EBS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $676.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

