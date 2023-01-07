G999 (G999) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,908.90

G999 (G999) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $14,908.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003878 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

