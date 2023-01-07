Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

