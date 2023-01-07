Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
