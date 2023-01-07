Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 2%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 45,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Insider Transactions at Galway Metals

In other news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,574.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,732.54.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

