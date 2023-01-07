GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $343.28 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GateToken has a total market cap of $343.28 million and approximately $272,473.18 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00018710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234635 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.1574718 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $398,554.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

