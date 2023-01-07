Geegoopuzzle Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00037452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $952.05 million and $16.38 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040506 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00234458 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,586,065.71 traded over the last 24 hours.

