George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.74

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.74 and traded as high as C$171.47. George Weston shares last traded at C$170.69, with a volume of 204,174 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$165.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock worth $62,066 and have sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

