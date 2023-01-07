GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after purchasing an additional 218,351 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

