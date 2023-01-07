GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:GFL opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.
Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after purchasing an additional 218,351 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.