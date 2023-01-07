GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.23 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $38,264.03 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00432189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.01657121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.31 or 0.30526383 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08568904 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,312.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.