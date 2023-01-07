Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $233.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $160.28 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $154.82 and a twelve month high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

