GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 71,362 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $196,959.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 684,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

