GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 71,362 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $196,959.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GLYC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 684,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.20.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
