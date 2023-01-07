GogolCoin Tops One Day Volume of $252,296.25 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, GogolCoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a total market cap of $67.90 million and $252,296.25 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.01766953 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.99 or 0.30497820 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

