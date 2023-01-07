Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading 16.7% Higher

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 54,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 30,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

