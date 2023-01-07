Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $157,785.90 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,910,696 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

