Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.79 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $149,936.72 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.01744615 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.93 or 0.30493794 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,918,000 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

