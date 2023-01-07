Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Goldrich Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

