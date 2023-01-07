Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Lowered by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

