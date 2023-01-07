Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Up 3.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €10.01 ($10.65) and last traded at €9.94 ($10.57). Approximately 158,351 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.63 ($10.24).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GYC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.18.
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
