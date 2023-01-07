Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

