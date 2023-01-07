Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GHL stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

