Harmony Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007781 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00432124 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.01660443 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,739,649,891 coins and its circulating supply is 13,019,724,891 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
