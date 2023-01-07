Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

