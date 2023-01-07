HC Wainwright Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $21.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDSB. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

PDSB stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $323.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.46.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

