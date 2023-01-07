Head to Head Survey: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.67% -4.51% -4.10% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 7.38 -$42.27 million ($0.24) -28.13 Repay $219.26 million 3.33 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -804.20

This table compares OLO and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OLO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 2 0 2.40 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 76.54%. Repay has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats OLO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

