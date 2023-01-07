Head to Head Survey: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% Azenta 383.23% 1.31% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azenta 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.64%. Azenta has a consensus target price of $72.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Azenta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Azenta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.90 $2.54 million $0.09 71.39 Azenta $555.50 million 7.61 $2.13 billion $28.32 2.16

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azenta beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

