Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.54 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $984.70 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003909 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,733 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.315514 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03742109 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,067,627.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

