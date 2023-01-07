Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0389

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Hedera has a total market cap of $979.56 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023410 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004021 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,733 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.45358 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03887885 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $16,295,961.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

