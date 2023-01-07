HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.65 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $31.65 million and $857.26 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

