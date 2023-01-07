Hedron Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $166,909.40 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars.

