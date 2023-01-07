Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.050 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.20-$9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $237.44.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

