Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Down 1%

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 168.75 ($2.03). 102,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 74,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £220.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

