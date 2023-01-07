Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 12,369 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,819,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,957,000 after purchasing an additional 976,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

