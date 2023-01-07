Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

