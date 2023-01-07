Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

