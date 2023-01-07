Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

