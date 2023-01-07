Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.