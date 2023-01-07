Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.51 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RNG opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.