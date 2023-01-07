Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

